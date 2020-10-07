“Be Heard Belgrade” virtual meeting today for future development outside city limits

BELGRADE- Gallatin County residents are invited to give feedback online and at a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 12-1 p.m. to discuss future zoning regulation in development for the Belgrade Planning Area.
Planning efforts are underway to create a Belgrade area zoning regulation that will extend zoning to areas within a 4.5-mile radius surrounding the city of Belgrade.
The creation of this zoning regulation has been discussed and identified as a priority by both Gallatin County and the city of Belgrade and is intended to provide predictability for future land uses in the rapidly growing area.
A downtown urban renewal plan will also be discussed at the meeting that participants will learn about and can provide feedback on as well.
People who attend the virtual event will learn about the creation of the zoning regulation, hear from the project team and city and county staff and participate in a virtual activity.
Those who cannot attend the live virtual event can still participate in the project by visiting www.beheardbelgrade.com where you can leave a comment, contact the project team or learn more about the project.
More information on the Belgrade area zoning regulation can be found here.
More information on the downtown design plan can be found here.
A link to the meeting can be found here.