BOZEMAN, Mont. - Recent bear activity is prompting a closure east side of Highway 86 in the Battle Ridge Campground in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, effective Tuesday, Sept. 12.
A release from Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a release black bears have been getting food, entering vehicles with windows left down and are not fearful of humans.
The reason for the closure is to protect the public and prevent risky bear encounters.
“A bear that receives a food reward can easily become conditioned and can start to exhibit unnatural behavior around humans,” Bozeman Ranger District Recreation Program Manager Kat Barker said in Custer Gallatin National Forest's release. “This can lead to a potentially dangerous situation for the public and for our bears, so please take the time to secure all attractants properly.”
Custer Gallatin National Forest's release says the following:
Black bears have been active recently in the Bozeman area. As a reminder, five of the seven Ranger Districts on the Custer Gallatin National Forest (Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth) implement an annual food storage order from March 1-December 1. Appropriate storage of attractants includes:
- Hard-sided vehicles or trailers
- Approved bear- resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or
- Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.
Attractants include items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets. All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers. It is also important to remember general bear safety in bear country. Carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, travel in groups, make lots of noise and watch for signs of bears in the area, and hike during daylight hours. Keeping a clean camp is essential for your safety, the safety of other forest users, and wildlife.
