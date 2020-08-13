DILLON, Mont. - The Bear Creek Fire has grown to over 4,000 acres along the border of Montana and Idaho, with smoke spreading across much of southwest Montana.
The fire is near the Lemhi Pass area in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. It's 29 miles of Salmon, Idaho and about 50 miles southwest of Dillon, Montana.
While the fire is burning far away from towns, the effects of it are still very real in the Beaverhead Valley. Smoke from the flames is lowering visibility in the area. Further north in the Gallatin Valley, smoke from the Bear Creek Fire is also noticeable.
The fire was expected to experience near critical fire weather conditions on Thursday. It was likely sparked from a lightning strike around 10:30 AM on August 11. Two residences were evacuated early on, though the fire is currently not threatening any structures.
The fire has grown to 4,200 acres as of 8 PM on Thursday night, with zero percent containment. Crews are reportedly in full suppression mode as they try to gain control of the flames. Right now, that includes six helicopters, two fixed-wing water scooping airplanes, three hotshot crews, three engines, and 193 personnel.
While the fire is still burning through wilderness, it is moving toward ranch land. The Forest Service has worked with a handful of ranchers in moving their cattle to safer areas. A number of other residents in the area are on an evacuation notification list in case things take a turn for the worse.
Current conditions are only making the fire's behavior worse and the potential to spread more likely.
"Definitely we're seeing some extreme fire behavior, and the wind definitely doesn't help with that," explains Alex Schwier, a public information officer for the Bear Creek Fire. "We've had gusts expected to 35-40 miles an hour today, so that can increase the fire behavior and adds to that extreme fire behavior we have."
The southwest Montana region is experiencing fairly low humidity, causing the fire to spread quickly through dry fuels like grasses. Flames are burning through dead timber, creating more issues for crews.
While the smoke in the around cities like Dillon, Ennis, and Bozeman is lowering visibility, that smoke is currently not at a dangerous level for people to be breathing in.
There are some closures in effect with the Bear Creek Fire, including:
-All Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest lands adjacent to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands (south of Lemhi Pass, west of BLM administered lands, and east of the Continental Divide along the Montana-Idaho state line
-The Continental Divide Trail on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Salmon-Challis National Forests is closed from Goldstone Pass to Bannock Pass.
-All Bureau of Land Management lands south of Lemhi Pass Road, west of U.S. Highway 324, and east of the Continental Divide along the Montana state line
-Forest Road #60185 Warm Springs Road from Lemhi Pass north to 3.6 miles in distance along Forest Service Road #60185 Warm Springs Road
-Forest Road #60013 Agency Creek Road from Lemhi Pass to the intersection with Forest Service Road #60068 Copper Queen Mine Road