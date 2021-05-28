MAMMOTH, Wyo. - A lone hiker was injured by a bear on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning.

A release from Yellowstone National Park said the 39-year-old man was hiking alone and came across what he thought were two grizzly bears about 1.5 miles from the trailhead off Old Gardiner Road.

One of the bears reportedly injured the hiker's lower extremities significantly; however, the hiker managed to hike back on his own.

Park Ambulance brought the hiker to Livingston Hospital.

At this time, the Beaver Ponds Trail is shut down until further notice.

YNP is urging visitors to remain bear aware:

Keep a distance of at least 100 yards from bears at all times

Bring bear spray and know how to use it

Stay watchful of new tracks, scat and feeding sites and see a bear before you surprise it

Make sound

Hike with at least three or more people

Avoid hiking at dawn, dusk or night

Do not run from a bear