Befrienders of Bozeman brings seniors out of isolation, seeking volunteers

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A Bozeman nonprofit program is looking to combat loneliness in our senior population by matching you up with a senior in the community after the COVID-19 pandemic exasperated social isolation across the country.
Befrienders Executive Director Kristin VanDeWalle said before the pandemic, the program had a total of 65 matches bringing younger and older generations together, but they lost 75% of those matches due to lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.
Now that restrictions have rolled back, the senior community is ready to look for matches again, but the problem is the volunteers have not came back in support.
📣 Befrienders has 26 seniors who need matches! 📣Sign up today to find a senior to spend time with! The Befrienders Bozeman team works to curate a match based on personality and interests so that a genuine friendship can form. We are so honored to be a partner of theirs! pic.twitter.com/dkETrzYGUo— GreaterGallatinUW (@GGUnitedWay) March 29, 2022
"The best part probably is making me realize how many people are in need, seniors are in need, young people are and it’s good to blend the two together," Befrienders Volunteer Lee Dietrich said. "I see a lot of people there who are isolated and by themselves, they may have family around but families get busy."
Dietrich has been a volunteer since 2019 and shares a lifelong bond with his match Allen Wernberg.
Unfortunately Allen’s wife was taken from him by Alzheimers & Dementia three years ago, but through their match he has helped Dietrich out who’s wife is now going through the early stages of memory loss herself.
According to the latest census data Gallatin County’s senior population has grown to 16.5% or an estimated 15,000 seniors.
According to a University of California, San Francisco study emphasized by Befrienders more than 40% of seniors over 65 regularly experience loneliness.
The feelings of separation and social interaction can lead to serious health problems.
Befrienders can be of any age like young volunteer Claudia Tedesco who is helping her match Mary Price out with the simple things including some things she didn’t think she could do.
“She knows her way around Bozeman very well, she drives her car, she doesn’t forget, she writes everything down and she shows up," Price said. "We went on a long walk to Pete’s Hill... I haven't been there in probably 20 or so years.”
Right now, there are 26 seniors looking for a match and only 10 volunteers with 44 total matches across the program.
Befrienders goal is to have 60 matches by this summer and 85 matches by the end of the year, but are looking for 30 or more volunteers in the next two months.
You can find more information on their website here where you can apply to be a volunteer, enroll a senior or you can help grow the program through a donation.
