Belgrade aerial firefighting company expanding and preparing for fire season

BELGRADE, Mont. – Bridger Aerospace is ramping up for the next fire season and looking to grow their fleet of water tankers, hangars and workforce in the Gallatin Valley.
Bridger Aerospace started in Belgrade in 2014 by a former Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient Timothy Sheehy and ever since has been growing into one of the only full spectrum aerial fire service provider in the nation.
“People drive by the hangar and they stop by taking pictures and they want to know more about you know ‘what are you doing out here, what is this aircraft, this big red and yellow aircraft?” Wilkins explained.
Wilkins is referring to the CL-415EAF Superscooper and they look to house four of them in their hangars by this fire season.
Vice President of Business Operations Sam Davis said they take pride in being in the Belgrade/Bozeman area and start their hiring searches in the Gallatin Valley.
“As we’ve looked for talent we always start locally, we try to work with Montana State University, we post local adds, we try to find talent that we can bring on that people know the area, love the area and are part of the Montana team,” Davis said.
With more than 20 aircrafts and 100 employees, Davis said they hope to have around 140 workers by the end of the year to help them in their expansion efforts.
Right now, Bridger Aerospace's firefighting services are split into three categories with water tankers, drones and a variety of air attack planes.
They bid for contracts from states, the federal government and forest services to fight fires across the west coast and beyond, but especially love when they get to help out close to home.
“Last summer we helped at the Cinnabar fire but had to take our systems back and we came here, set up in Jackson Creek, flew up canyon and started mapping the fire within really about 12-hour’s notice," Director of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Weston Irr said. "That was a pretty exciting time for us to be close to home right in our backyard, putting the systems to use, something that people really got to see and understand."
