Bozeman, Mont. - Thursday afternoon at around 2:00 PM, Story Creek Elementary School in Belgrade was ordered to shelter in place after officers received a report of an "emotionally disturbed" person nearby.
The School Resource Officers responded to the school, and other officers searched the area.
According to the Facebook post made by the Belgrade Police Department, the shelter order was made out of general caution, and once the officers deemed the school grounds to be safe, the order was lifted.
"As always, we appreciate the cooperation and appropriate actions taken by students, school staff and parents." the Belgrade Police Department said.
A very similar occurrence took place in Manhattan, Montana today around the same time, at approximately 2:00 PM, according to a facebook post by the Manhattan School District #3 account.
The Manhattan Police Department notified the school that they received a report of a man hallucinating on the school property.
There was no immediate threat made, and the order was lifted after everyone was found to be safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.