Belgrade barn fire gets put out early, reminder to check on heat lamps with cold temperatures

BELGRADE, Mont. - A barn fire caused by a heat lamp falling into hay and straw was put out early by Central Valley Firefighters on Thursday morning while working in temperatures 10 degrees below zero.
Central Valley Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin said the fire started around 7 a.m. and did not spread quickly thanks to the cooler temps and quick response by firefighters but this is a good reminder to check on heat lamps around flammable barn materials.
"Make sure heat lamps are secure so they don't fall down into the hay and the straw," Hennequin emphasized. "With the cooler temps we're all trying to keep our animals as warm as possible but safety is the key here."
There were no injuries to people or animals out on the farm off of Bolinger Road next to the Sorensen Veterinary Hospital.