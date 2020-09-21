BELGRADE, Mont. - One couple is ruffling some feathers in their fight to get chickens into Belgrade's backyards.
Ashley Fiske won't turn down a freshly-laid egg for her breakfast, but that's not the only reason she wants chickens in her backyard.
"Education and reducing your carbon footprint," she explains, adding that "they're quite entertaining, they're fun."
Like many, Fiske and her fiance, Will, started rethinking what they wanted during quarantine. One of the things they decided they wanted? Chickens. But there was a roadblock.
"They're just not allowed within the city limits at all," explains Fiske. "So, they are allowed within Bozeman and Manhattan, but in between, Belgrade's kind of a grey area."
But that's not for lack of trying. The issue's gong up the pecking order to the Belgrade City Council five times since 2009. Every time, it's been denied.
"They believe that chickens are not what the people want here," says Fiske.
Mayor Russell Nelson agrees with that explanation, saying he believes chickens belong on farms and not in backyards.
"Why - when you go to a farm the chicken coop - is 50 yards from the house? They're dirty, they're noisy, they bring rodents around."
But that's a point that ruffles Finke's feathers.
"It's just kind of a preconceived notion people have," she says, "that chickens carry disease and are smelly. But if you take care of them, they're not."
Now, Fiske and her fiance are fighting to get chickens not just in backyards, but on the ballot, where residents can decide for themselves what they want.
"Even if it ends up being voted down, at least the people had an opportunity to speak for themselves," Fiske says.
To make it on next year's ballot, they need signatures from 15% of Belgrade's residents, which is just under 800 people. But even if they do get those signatures, there could still be a cockfight.
"I know some people that are adamant that we should not have chickens," says Mayor Nelson. "You'll see letters to the editor I'm sure, and somebody may put signs up, yard signs!"
They're nearing 200 signatures, but the couple is running into issues in reaching their goal by November 17 in order to make it onto the November 2021 ballot. The largest problem has been their restrictions on gathering signatures. They can only do so in-person from people that are current Belgrade residents. They're not allowed to share on news and TV media where they'll be when collecting signatures.
But if you are interested in supporting the cause, you can email cooptroopbelgrade@gmail.com.