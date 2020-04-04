Belgrade family thinks essential employees with hearts on the door.

BELGRADE- The Nelson has proudly displayed their thanks for essential employees along the side of their house for the last several days.
They are hoping that you'll join them and tape a heart with the words thank you to your front door, your front window, or, even to the mailbox anywhere that’s visible.
Rebecca, Aiden, and their mom wanted to spread some positivity. Their dad is still an essential employee who works at the hospital.
They felt this was a way for them to stay connected with the outside world.
“We want more people to put hearts out on the door so we can tell the people that are working really hard to keep us safe that we care about them and the people at home,” Aiden Nelson said.
Their uncle is in the national guard who’s preparing for the call to action.
With so much going on in the world putting the hearts up and writing the message gave them something to focus on other than the virus.
Both kids adding that they actually miss getting on the bus every morning and going to school.