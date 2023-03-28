BELGRADE, Mont. - Girl Scout cookie season is now well underway, and Belgrade’s Troop 3711 is tabling at grocery stores throughout Bozeman for the next several weeks.
The girls are super enthusiastic about selling cookies and enjoy all the things they get to learn about and participate in through Girl Scouts, they said. The end goal in selling cookies is to raise money for activities and troop needs, but it also builds life skills.
In the past, they have learned a lot from selling cookies at their tables and as individuals. Their parents are only there to supervise, but the scouts handle sales and interact with customers on their own," said Troop Leader Tianna Weiss.
At first, it can feel like a lot of pressure, said Marie, one of Troop 3711’s scouts. It gets easier as they get more practice though.
“Every time a customer would come up, I would be nervous. I’d be like ‘Am I going to mess this up?’ … and I’ve learned to become more comfortable with talking to the customers and giving them their cookies,” said Scout Sage.
The troop began taking initial orders in February. They were supposed to start tabling on March 25, but it was postponed due to inclement weather, so they added two new time slots.
Each scout has their individual goal for sales, and they also share a troop goal. 3711’s goal is to sell 6,000 boxes of cookies, Weiss said.
Scout Ezra is already almost halfway to her goal of 375 boxes sold. She said she will probably pass her goal working at the booths.
This year, the troop is raising money through sales for camping, horseback riding and new tan vests, when they graduate up to cadets at the end of the year, said Scout Layla.
Troop 3711 will be tabling on weekends at Smith’s Food and Drug and the Town and Country on 11th Avenue in Bozeman on weekends through April 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.