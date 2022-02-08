Belgrade high-density West Post Plan public hearing and decision today

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County Commissioners will decide whether to change the Belgrade Growth Policy for the West Post Plan high-density housing development.
The West Post Plan property is south of I-90 off the Airway Boulevard Exchange and on the west side of Alaska Road South but was annexed into Belgrade’s city limits in 2013.
“Land prices are so high, I mean single family lots are just way out of the range of anybody who’s working a normal job so then you go to the next step and increase the density and put more units on an acre," City of Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp said. "There’s more people paying for that building and that piece of land and it makes it slightly less expensive."
The developers Locati Architects and Barnard Construction proposed the West Post development as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy meaning the Belgrade City Council and Gallatin County Commissioners have to approve the resolution.
The amendment looks to increase the amount of residential high-density usage on the 239-acre property.
According to documents on the Feb. 8 regular agenda, the West Post development will have rental housing, single family homes, and commercial buildings.
The Neighborhood Plan Map shows the property divided into two-thirds commercial and one-third residential high-density.
Documents also show 1,464 dwelling units spread across apartments, two- and three-story townhomes, two-story triplexes and fourplexes and single-family homes.
Karp said high-density housing would allow for more surrounding farmlands and park space in the development.
Gallatin County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and decision at 9 a.m. and if approved, developers would then submit plans to subdivide the property with approval from the Belgrade City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.