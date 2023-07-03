BOZEMAN, Mont. - The bond to fund an aquatic center in Belgrade failed on the May election ballot, leaving the city without plans for their own swimming pool as summer continues.
Community members say right now, the city is more focused on the Parks, Trails and Recreation District, which did pass on the May ballot. The district creates a Parks and Recreation department overseen by the city and county.
Belgrade Aquatics Group President Jessi McCloud said as the Bozeman and Belgrade communities grow, so too will the need for a pool.
Right now, the Belgrade High School swim teams and swim clubs practice at the Bozeman Swim Center, and recreational swimmers are diverted from Belgrade to other cities in the Gallatin Valley for swimming.
To move forward with eventually getting a pool, the community needs to get more involved, McCloud said.
“We were able to get this to bond and doing what it was with, with five of us. We needed a lot more help. And I think with people getting involved in local government and involved in our communities, that’s the next step,” she said.
The pool bond would have cost taxpayers $49 million, including the cost of purchasing land. Community feedback told the Belgrade Aquatic Group that with inflation and uncertainty over taxes, taxpayers were not ready to foot the bill for an aquatic center, McCloud said.
In the meantime, the Parks and Recreation District will help lay the groundwork for future endeavors in building the center.
One Belgrade resident, Susan Smith, said she would love a pool in Belgrade. She takes her granddaughter to the Bozeman Hot Springs and Splash Park at Lewis and Clark Park, and having a pool for swimming in town would be great, she said.
A lot of recreational swimmers in Belgrade utilize spaces in Bozeman.
“Oh, yeah, [we] most definitely get people from all over the Gallatin Valley. Manhattan, Amsterdam, Belgrade, Livingston... Yeah. Availability is a smidge lacking in the valley right now,” said Shane Smith, Bogert Pool assistant aquatics manager.
Bozeman’s Bogert Pool offers an outdoor, family-friendly venue with lots of things for kids to do, from slides to a climbing wall.
The pool also offers swimming lessons from infants through to adults.
Bogert is open on weekdays and because it is outdoor, may close in inclement conditions.
The pool is still hiring lifeguards for the summer, and once they are fully staffed, will be able to stay open on weekends, Smith said. Lifeguards have to pass several American Red Cross swimming tests, as well as an interview process and background checks.
