BELGRADE, Mont. - Residents of Belgrade can get their voices heard in an entirely knew way, as the city launches a campaign to engage more residents in daily life in the city of close to 10,000.
The 'Be Heard Belgrade' website is designed to get people involved with two big planning projects that the city is working on. City officials say they want as much public opinion as possible.
The web page will make it easier for residents to learn more about the projects.
The first project is the creation of a Belgrade Area Zoning Regulation that will extend the city's zoning to land bordering Belgrade.
And the second - the Downtown Design Plan - is like a vision board to reinvigorate the city's downtown area. Belgrade's planning director, Jason Karp, says that for the Downtown Design Plan there’s a few points of concern that the city already plans to focus on, primarily in infrastructure like sidewalks.
Residents can pin specific ideas onto an interactive map and take surveys about the projects.
City planners know that it can be hard to get the public engaged in projects that go on in the city, but they hope this initiative will help.
“It's important to have your stakeholders - the people who live in your area - back you up on what you're doing as far as the regulations that they have to live under,” says Karp. “We all have to live with the final result of whatever we adopt."
Even with its population boom over the last few decades, from farm town to home of the state's busiest airport, Belgrade is still not where some city officials believe it could be. But they hope to get it there.
You can get involved with Be Heard Belgrade by clicking here.
The website will stay live and will continue to be updated through the end of the year.