Belgrade multi-million dollar roadwork project planned for Jackrabbit Lane

BELGRADE, Mont. – The Montana Department of Transporting is working on plans to improve the Jackrabbit Lane railroad crossing and add traffic signals around town to help with traffic issues.

The main problem stems from the Jackrabbit street-level railroad crossing which often backs up traffic around town several times a day.

MDT Butte District Administrator William Fogarty said the railroad crossing is one of the most travelled over and congested areas in the state and a plan has been in the works for several years.

“So it’s going to be huge, there’s 28 trains on average that use that rail line a day and that’s you know 50 to 60 mile an hour speed for those trains going through there, and then add to that there’s about 20,000 cars that use that thing per day," Fogarty said.

Funding has not been secured for the project, but Fogarty said the cost will range somewhere between $10 and $20 million.

MDT has to figure out whether the railroad crossing will be an underpass or overpass which all depends on if groundwater is found beneath the construction area, Fogarty said an underpass is the preferred option.

The changes to traffic signals in the area between Main Street and Madison Avenue look to help solve traffic backups for the project which will occur first.

According to Fogarty adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street will be key and will also include:

Amsterdam Road and Thorpe Road

Amsterdam Road and I-90 eastbound off-ramp

Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane

Jackrabbit Lane and I-90 westbound off-ramp

Jackrabbit Lane and Madison Avenue

Jackrabbit Lane and Main Street

Plans also include expanding Jackrabbit from three to five lanes from Madison Avenue to Main Street along with curbs, sidewalks and gutters for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

Engineering firm Morrison-Maierle was hired to develop plans for the design process of land surveying, creating the plans, environmental reviews and negotiating rights of way with landowners.

Fogarty estimated that officials will bring up the signal work during MDT’s planning this year and guessed work on the traffic signal portion could begin in the next two years.