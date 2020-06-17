Belgrade Police asking you to be on the lookout for a suspicious individual

BELGRADE- The Belgrade Police Department put out a warning about suspicious activity and asks you to be on guard.
A member of the Belgrade community reported that a male wearing a florescent vest approached her home and was looking in the windows.
After confronting the male- he told her that he worked for NorthWestern Energy and needed into her residence to check the meter.
According to a Facebook post from the Belgrade Police Department, the male also asked concerning questions about the security of her house.
NorthWestern Energy later releasing this update through the Belgrade Police Department:
“We do have crews doing survey work in the area. They are checking gas meters and pipes for leaks. However, they won't ask to enter your house (they might ask to enter your backyard). You can ask to see their identification, and you call always call NorthWestern at 888-467-2669 if you have any concerns.”
Belgrade Police Department adding to the post that Northwestern Energy's meters are on the outside of your house.
If you see anything suspicious you are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department.