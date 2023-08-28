BELGRADE, Mont. - The Belgrade Police Department said Sunday they were notified of a political group leaving flyers and bags of sand in people's driveways.
BPS said in a Facebook post they are looking to determine if the political group is violating any laws and will proceed with proper action if needed.
"BPD understands that some may be frustrated by this and also understands that we also must uphold the rights of those wanting to express free speech," BPD wrote in the Facebook post.
However, a driveway is not considered trespassing, BPD said, which is why mail delivery drivers and Boyscouts/Girlscouts are allowed to walk up driveways and knock on doors.
But, BPD said it could be considered trespassing if the property owner specifically tells an individual to keep off their driveway prior to arrival or while they are there.
