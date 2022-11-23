BELGRADE, Mont. - This is the second year the Belgrade School District is offering free Thanksgiving meals after a successful and impactful first year.
On Thursday from 1-3 P.M. at Belgrade High School folks can come pick up a full meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and assorted desserts. They will also have pantry items that folks can take as well if they need it.
This is put on by Belgrade School District's ProStart program which is a foodservice industry driven curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. The ProStart course integrates performance-based learning with academics, entrepreneurship and technology skills to prepare students for successful employment in the industry. Topics included in this year-long class include food safety and sanitation, restaurant management, desserts, breads, vegetables, proteins and more. Students will participate in catering events throughout the program, such as this thanksgiving meal.
"I love being a part of the community and I just love people that get together and just want to help just because it's something good," said Debe Brady, BSD food service director.
You do not need to RSVP for a meal but it is on a first come first serve basis and they have 300 meals. Belgrade High School is located at 303 N Hoffman Street.
