Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&