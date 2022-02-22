BELGRADE, Mont. - Belgrade Schools will have a 2-hour delay in start time tomorrow, due to extreme temperatures.
According to the Belgrade School District, Southwest Montana is expected to experience a wind-chill up to - 45 degrees tomorrow morning; however, it is supposed to warm up to -15 by 9:00 a.m.
Belgrade school buses will run two hours late and school start time will be two hours later than usual.
Students should enter the building once arriving on campus.
Parents and students should also note that due to the late start breakfast will not be served at any school.
Every school will dismiss as at their normal time and buses will run regular afternoon routes.
