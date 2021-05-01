Belgrade sports expo expecting big outdoor summer, benefiting Bozeman nonprofit

BELGRADE, Mont. – Rocky Mountain Supply will host their first big sports expo with proceeds going to support Eagle Mount Bozeman and get people ready for summer outdoor activities.

Store Manager Jeremy Huckleberry said this is the best time for the event after one of the biggest summers for outdoor recreation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The big thing is definitely ammunition, we have some available for our event but also fishing, we have local fishing companies, Bozeman Fly Works, all of our proceeds from the raffles are going to benefit Eagle Mount Bozeman, they do a lot of great things for people in need and then they’re a local company so most of all we just want to benefit somebody local,” Huckleberry said.

Rocky Mountain Supply will have about 10 different raffles with anything from lifetime memberships to chicken feed and little things like bear spray that are currently in high demand.

Huckleberry also mentioned they will have hunting apparel as the weather starts to turn warmer heading into summer.

Nonprofit Eagle Mount Bozeman helps people with disabilities and cancer through recreation like skiing, kayaking and horseback riding among other activities in the region.

The sports expo starts at 10 a.m. outside their sports department in the parking lot.

