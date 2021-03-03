Belgrade truck company rolling out mobile COVID-19 vaccination trailers

BELGRADE, Mont. – Acela Truck Company went from building fire trucks, to mobile morgue units and now custom-built trailers to help in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.
David Ronsen, president of Acela, said the truck manufacturer is a combination of two older truck companies in the Gallatin Valley but started under their current name Acela four years ago.
The niche for their sales is bringing military type vehicles and turning them into emergency and commercial trucking uses and started receiving government requests for specialty trailers.
At the beginning of the pandemic, they made the switch to producing mobile morgue units to protect frontline workers and Ronsen said they sold in almost all 50 states and shipped well over 200 across the country.
“You know it’s really nice to be segueing out of that emergency response mode and into more of, ‘Hey lets plan on what we’re going to do next’ mode and certainly very nice to be pivoting from building morgue trailers to helping put shots in people’s arms,” Ronsen said.
Many of those same clients for the morgue trailers were government clients which had them transition into building mobile vaccine units.
“When you’re in Dallas or LA or Atlanta sure, lets stand up in the NFL parking lot and push thousands of people through in their cars a day, and that makes perfect sense for those areas where you’ve got a huge population…. You’re obviously not going to do that in Bozeman or Havre or something like that.”
Ronsen said like many businesses they have had to adapt and listen to their customers’ needs and said local health departments are using them for rural locations trying to get out the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The trailers give health departments the opportunity to set up shop for a day or week or let’s say somewhere central in a county or on tribal lands in a rural environment, but also inner city a lot of people don’t have the means by wish to transport themselves from where they live to the stadium,” Ronsen said.
A handful of large pharmacy chains have also put in orders on the trailers Ronsen said. The units have been palced in parking lots so people don’t have to walk into hospitals in order to keep everyone healthy and safe.
Ronsen said its too early to tell if people may see more of their vaccine trailers when we get closer to larger phases of distribution like the general population as many clients right now are waiting on federal and state funding for bigger rollouts of the trailers.
More information on Acela Truck Company can be found here.