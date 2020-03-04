BELGRADE, Mont. - A vote years in the making took place Tuesday night in Belgrade, with the growing city's residents deciding to shake a historic law that would have required them to create their own fire department.
State law required any town with more than 10,000 people in it to have their own fire department. With Belgrade’s population ballooning, this year’s census will probably push the town over that threshold.
Leaving residents with a choice: continue paying their current rural fire district - Central Valley - or make their own fire department.
On Tuesday, residents made the choice to keep their fire services in the hands of Central Valley, with a stunning 97 percent of voters supporting the option.
On the outside, residents might not see a change after the vote, but they'll have a lot more change in their wallets; the decision will cut down projected annual taxes for each person from around $750 to just $156 for fire service.
Belgrade residents were only able to make the choice to annex in favor of keeping their current services as a result of local officials, who successfully lobbied the state to change the law.
Ron Lindroth, Fire Chief for Central Valley Fire District, worked with Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley and other officials for years to finally bring their proposal to the Statehouse last spring.
"This is good government in action," says Lindroth. "It made economic sense for both the city of Belgrade and the district residents. Any time that you can have government working together to come up with a good solution for citizens, it makes good sense."
When the legislative lobbying was done, officials still had work to do to convince residents. They held meetings, visited nursing homes, and sent out informational cards with each water bill. In the end, their efforts were rewarded.
"I think people understood it - it was pretty easy," says Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson. "Do you want to pay what you're paying now or do you want to pay many times more?"
Central Valley - which covers 200 square miles of the valley - has been used by Belgrade to cover the city's fires for the last 70 years.