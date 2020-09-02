BELGRADE- The city of Belgrade received a $3 million contribution from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on a new $40 million wastewater facility to allow for more growth in the near future.
City engineers estimated the airport’s water and sewer use to be 7.5% of the city’s total usage.
The Gallatin Airport Authority Board, the governing body of the airport, agreed to pay 7.5% of the total cost of the $40 million upgrade.
According to Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley the facility will be built almost completely underground to prevent any eyesores.
The current wastewater and sewage facility is at its max capacity of connections, just over 4,000, and will double their capacity with the new upgrade.
If the facility is not built, the room for growth of residential and commercial areas will be halted.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport’s Airport Director Brian Sprenger said the longstanding relationship between the airport and the city of Belgrade is a big reason for the overall growth in Gallatin County which Barkley agreed with.
“I’ve been in the business of managing cities for over 30 years and I’ve never experienced a growth spurt like what we are seeing right now, it’s usually cyclical so I think we may be okay for the foreseeable future,” Barkley said. “But we’ve built enough capacity and potential capacity to handle a fairly large amount of growth while at the same time trying very hard not to over impact rate payers.”
Barkley said they are working through discussions with the state revolving loan fund and the United States Department of Agriculture’s rural development program for financing of the project but hopes to start construction in September.
Depending on how fast the city continues to grow, Barkley said they won’t have to worry about the issue for another 20 to 40 years.
The project will take more than two years two complete.
