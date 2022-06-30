BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was taken to Bozeman Health after suffering multiple injuries following a crash.
Thursday morning, Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a report of a bicycle crash on Bozeman Creek Trail.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported the patient had multiple injuries, difficulty breathing and was in severe pain.
Search and rescue responded with the Hyalite Fire Department.
When teams located the patient, an assessment was conducted before they were packaged and transported to the trailhead.
At the trailhead, the patient was turned over to a Central Valley Fire District Advanced Life Support Ambulance crew and transported to Bozeman Health where they received further treatment.
