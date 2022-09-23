BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd.
Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries of the head and chest and the manner was ruled an accident.
“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard Evers during this time and to all parties involved in this tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.
