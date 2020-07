Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. GUSTY WINDS, BRIEF HEAVY RAIN, AND SMALL HAIL CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. UNTIL 545 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BROADWATER...SOUTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHERN GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 454 PM MDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED OVER NORTHERN GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, BELGRADE, MANHATTAN, NORRIS, MCALLISTER, BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS, GALLATIN GATEWAY, LOGAN, MAUDLOW, FOUR CORNERS, AMSTERDAM, CHURCH HILL, MENARD AND MADISON BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 281 AND 314. HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 68 AND 87. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 56 AND 67. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.