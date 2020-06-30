Big Sky asks for volunteers to help at cleanup while also helping bear attack victim

BIG SKY- Volunteers helping out at the 8th annual Big Sky Community Park Weed Pull will not only be cleaning up Big Sky’s Community Park but will also be helping out a local resident.
The cleanup is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020, starting at River Pavilion and continuing until 6:30 p.m.
For every volunteer that participates in the community cleanup, the Big Sky Owners Association and Yellowstone Club Community Foundation will donate $10 towards helping Peter Scherfig’s medical costs.
On his 61st birthday, Scherfig went mountain biking alone in Big Sky where he was mauled by a grizzly bear causing severe injuries to his face and neck.
Scherfig has been a resident of Big Sky for 40 years and taught at Ophir Elementary School.
As an added bonus, every volunteer that pulls enough weeds to fill up a bag will be able to turn in their bag for a free beer from the Bozeman Brewing Company.
More information about the event can be found here and a GoFundMe to Peter Scherfig’s recovery costs can be found here if you can’t make it out to Big Sky and would like to help out.