BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bear in the Big Sky area was recently euthanized by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, sparking a conversation about how to keep bears away from residential areas.
According to a release from FWP, the bear became conditioned to accessing human food in bear-proof but unsecured garbage containers, and it also broke into a vehicle. Attempts were made to deter the bear from residential areas, but they were unsuccessful.
Keeping garbage stored in certified bear-proof containers that are properly closed is one of the best ways to deter bears from your property, said Morgan Jacobsen, FWP information officer. Bringing containers indoors also works, along with bringing in the other attractants.
Southwest Montana is grizzly bear country, so it is not uncommon to bump into bears here. Residents around Gallatin County have reported bear sightings on social media.
Bears become moreactive around this time of year, he said. They are very attracted to things like garbage cans, bird feeders, pet food and grills. Bird feeders will bring in bears from March to December.Making sure attractants are secured is one of the best ways to minimize encounters and incidents with bears.
“We can, number one, keep people safer. And number two, we can help wildlife have healthy natural behavior, encouraging them to find food in natural areas rather than coming to urban and residential areas to find food, which really just puts people at risk,” Jacobsen said.
If you are traveling out into bear country, it is always best to travel in groups. Making a lot of noise will help prevent you from surprising wildlife by alerting them of your presence. Carrying bear spray can be a good defense, if it is used properly, Jacobsen said.
Pets like dogs should always stay on leashes. If they go off on their own and encounter a bear or another predator, they can accidentally bring that animal back to you, he said.
Reporting bear sightings is not necessary. However, people should always report instances where they see an animal that appears sick, like deer with chronic wasting disease.
“It also just underscores the fact that we live in an area that has abundant wildlife and that, you know, that should kind of help shape our approach to living in this area so that we can avoid conflicts, stay safe, keep people and pets and property from having conflicts with wildlife,” Jacobsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.