BOZEMAN, Mont. - Seven years ago Josh McCain watched as his brother-in-law struggled to transition into civilian life after his 14th deployment. He looked for resources and places to donate to get him a retreat or something that would help, but couldn't find exactly what he needed.
So, he decided to create it himself. Using the resources and undeniable beauty of Montana, he created Big Sky Bravery for active duty military, specifically special operations.
"Montana is a very special place. It has healing effects when you come here," said McCain.
McCain's brother-n-law, Jeremy Keller, who is now the President of Big Sky Bravery said if he could pull it off it would save a lot of people. So McCain quit his job and moved from New York back to Montana. Using a team of almost completely civilians, which is rare for a program that assists military members, is actually beneficial to supporting these men and women. Connecting them back to people at home who, might not fully understand what they went through, but are trustworthy and there to listen and offer help.
Every special operations member or "operator" is hand selected internally from their own leadership based on who needs it the most. These are the men and women who go into the worst situations on earth and fight terror. Many times when they comes back home they look for ways to recreate that adrenaline rush they felt, sometimes in unhealthy ways.
Big Sky Bravery does "task forces" where a group of operators will fly out to Montana for a week and do high-adrenaline activities like skiing the steepest lines, back country snowmobiling, mountain biking or skydiving. That's what decompression looks for these folks, a little contradictory McCain noted, but it works. Then after wearing them out, they'll sit down at night and talk. Getting vulnerable and speaking on their experiences helps them to release what some have bottled up inside.
"Vulnerability sparks change. When you can talk about something with a group of people you can trust, it's amazing what you can get out of that," said McCain.
So far, they've helped 377 operators and spouses. 85% reported a improved relationship with their spouse, and 82% reported a improved relationship with their children, and they have not lost a single person who has come through their program to suicide.
They started a program for the spouses back in 2019, because it can be very difficult for them as well. To date they have brought in 28, McCain says they defend the home front and deserve just as much recognition, love, and care as the operators do. The average operator is away from home on average almost 280 days out of the year.
Keller says there is no organization that does what they do. Being proactive and assisting while still active duty, instead of waiting until they're veterans, has helped save lives.
Of course to run this operation it takes a significant amount of fundraising. One of the bigger donors has been Patrick Doyle, former CEO of Dominoes and a current board chairman for Best Buy. McCain met Doyle in Big Sky two years ago and has helped Big Sky Bravery ever since.
"There's a lot of people who say they want to help, but there's very few that step up and give it everything they've got. Patrick is one of those types of people," said McCain.
Donating to Big Sky Bravery is a little different because donors won't get to meet the recipients because of operation security. Doyle didn't meet any until two years in, but McCain says whenever he called, Doyle would pick up the phone and help out. McCain says his connections all over the country will help them to spread the word about what they're doing out here.
Big Sky Bravery wants to continue to grow. Right now they do about 22 task forces a year, but could get up to 30-35 a year, and that would bring in around 150 people. They saw a 46% increase in program recipients last year. McCain says the goal is to have a home base, right now the operators stay in homes up in Big Sky that generous folks who have second/vacation homes, let them stay in. That is great and very generous but not sustainable as they expand.
"We need our own place. That's what Patrick is really going to help us with and get us to that mark where we can tell the special operations community here's your home, and it ain't going anywhere," said McCain.
One way to help besides financially, is to write a letter to a operator or their spouse. McCain says a simple thanks and being seen "means the world to them." If you want to help or read more, visit their website here.
