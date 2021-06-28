BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to the high temperatures and high fire danger the Arts Council of Big Sky canceled its 4th of July firework show.
People will not be allowed to light off any personal fireworks at the Independence Day event or after the concert.
Big Sky Fire Chief Greg Megaard said canceling the firework show was in the best interest of the community and they are discouraging any other fireworks to be lit in the Big Sky Fire District.
"We are really pleading with anybody do not shoot off fireworks this year even if you have them keep them until next year only because you know one mishandled fireworks bottle rockets or anything like that and roman candles could start a very large wildland fire that could affect every member of this community and everybody visiting for who knows how long," Megaard said.
Big Sky residents and visitors are encouraged to check out neighboring counties' firework shows this year.
All of the county's firework shows are put on by professionals.
Megaard said residents and campers are allowed to have a campfire in a designated fire ring at campgrounds but, they have to make sure to drown out the fire before leaving.
In addition, the City of Bozeman and the Bozeman Fire Department are urging community members to forgo fireworks and take precautions this 4th of July.