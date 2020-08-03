BIG SKY, Mont. - The Big Sky construction site that reported 116 positive COVID-19 test results is seeing a slowdown in cases.
Since we first got word of this outbreak, there have been no new positive test results on the $400 million Montage construction site, which is building ski-in, ski-out homes on the property of Spanish Peaks Resort in Big Sky.
Since testing began in early July, every person on the construction site has been tested at least twice according to the onsite contractor Suffolk.
30 percent of the site's workers tested positive for COVID-19, the largest cluster Gallatin County has seen. Most - if not all - of the workers were reportedly asymptomatic.
"The fact that we're seeing this many cases in people that are being screened for symptoms is troubling," says Gallatin City-County health officer Matt Kelley. "And it speaks to the difficult nature of dealing with this virus."
Anyone who tested positive left the work site and self-quarantined. The results of those procedures are apparently starting to reap benefits, with two straight days of no cases last week.
Suffolk is one just a few private companies in the state starting its own surveillance testing. Surveillance testing doesn't always come up with this many cases, but Gallatin health officer Matt Kelley says that the situation at Montage is unique.
"They share cars, they share housing and they share a worksite," explains Kelley. "So, when you're sharing that much it's not that surprising that we see pretty significant disease transmission in a situation like that."
While not all worksites are that way, it shows how quickly things can get out of hand when it comes to COVID-19.
"That's why we're so careful about reminding people to keep their distance, to keep that six feet of distance, to wear their face covering, to continue to wash their hands and manage the number of people that they're around," Kelley says. "When you're dealing with a virus that can spread between people that have mild symptoms or no symptoms. The only way to deal with that is for everyone to take precautions almost all the time."
Suffolk says it has kept up with strict COVID health precautions like requiring masks and social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic. But when those guidelines aren’t adhered to, it makes it much easier for this virus to spread.
Suffolk, Spanish Peaks, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department have been in contact over the cases.
"This virus is pernicious," says Kelley. "That's one of the main reasons why this virus has been so hard to deal with is because it transmits from one person to another in a variety of ways."
Suffolk says they have plans to continue the surveillance testing, but they'll drop down to testing just 80 people per week.