Big Sky Country State Fair announces 2021 night show performers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky Country Fair announced their 2021 night show line-up in a press release Friday. They said the line-up will include a mix of celebrated rap and country artists.
“Given the challenges over the last 12 months we are excited to be ‘Back Better Than Ever’ and offer this year’s musical line-up featuring established and upcoming artists,” Dennis Voeller, General Manager of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, and home of the Big Sky Country State Fair said. “The live event industry as a whole has been impacted and so to be able to present this caliber entertainment is both rewarding and humbling. We welcome you to enjoy the Big Sky Country State Fair with first class musical entertainment, new experiences and traditional competitions that only happen once a year."
- Nelly with special guest Carly Pearce performs Wednesday, July 21
- Granger Smith with special guest Kolby Cooper performs Thursday, July 22
- Trace Adkins with special guest Parmalee performs Friday, July 23
Nelly: "Ranked as the fourth best-selling rap artist of all time by the Recording Industry of America, Nelly has become a symbol of rap's crossover success in mainstream pop music. With over 21 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, his pop-infused hip hop and unique vocal delivery have earned him six Top 10 albums and made him a live concert favorite. His seventh studio album, 2012's M.O., features hit singles "Hey Porsche" and "Get Like Me," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Pharrell. In 2000, he launched his solo career with No. 1 debut album Country Grammar, which showcased his signature Southern drawl mixed with a Midwestern twang. 2002 follow-up Nellyville also peaked at No. 1 and included the international smash " Hot in Herre," which earned him a Grammy in 2003 for Best Male Rap Solo Performance. On 2013's M.O. tour, Nelly treated ticket buyers to his greatest hits, earning rave reviews for his upbeat stage presence and charismatic performances.”
Carly Pearce: Lighting a fire with her debut album EVERY LITTLE THING, the PLATINUM-certified history making title track steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s The Highway as “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Hide The Wine” followed. A loyal advocate of Country music’s legacy and future, it’s no surprise an institution like the Grand Ole Opry has invited her for more than 75 performances since her debut, while the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® partnered on Unbroken Circle: Exploring Country Music History with Carly Pearce, connecting the genre’s eras. Adding slots on major tours with Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean as well as Old Dominion, Carly has become “Country’s ‘it’ girl” (ABC Radio). Now, navigating her music for the first time without longtime mentor busbee, who unexpectedly passed away, Carly turned to the comfort of records she’s drawn inspiration from since her childhood. Like those before who spoke their minds with a little sass and steel guitar – Dolly, The Chicks, Trisha, Reba, Patty Loveless – she’s leaning on her own intuitions with new single “Next Girl,” out now with a clever new video on Big Machine Records.
Granger Smith: Over the course of his career, Granger Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as "Yee Yee Nation" built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement. He now has a social media following of nearly 7 million and over a quarter of a BILLION online video views. Flagship artist on BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records, Smith broke onto the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the No. 1 smash "Backroad Song." Smith was also awarded a BMI Country Award for writing, producing, publishing and performing "Backroad Song" and followed it with the Top 5 hit, "If The Boot Fits." “Backroad Song” was one of the Top 10 Most Played country singles of 2016 according to Mediabase and has been certified RIAA PLATINUM. He was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and was included in the 2017 crop of artists honored during the CRS "New Faces" show. He released his current full-length album When The Good Guys Win on October 27, which has spawned the Top 15 hit “Happens Like That” and current fast-rising single “You’re In It.” Granger recently released his first-ever book If You’re City, If You’re Country, which immediately hit No. 1 on Amazon best-selling lists upon its pre-order announcement.
Kolby Cooper: He started selling out shows and clocking millions of streams using only his songs as muscle. Three years out of high school, still living in his East Texas hometown, no label or industry machine in place, Cooper earned Spotify numbers typically reserved for household names: After only one year online, “It Ain’t Me” has almost hit 7 million streams, “Every Single Kiss” has topped 4.5 million, and “Fall” is hovering around 2.7 million. When Cooper releases the anticipated Vol. 2 EP in the summer of 2020, his devoted listeners will dive into another round of his already-signature blend of searing break-up anthems and gut-wrenchingly relatable songs of loss and growth. Cooper’s ragged velvet vocals are an ideal vehicle, which he layers over rock-and-roll guitar and distinctly Texas bottom-end. “I really want them to hear it and hear what we hear,” Cooper says of the new songs. “It is the best stuff we’ve ever released.
Trace Adkins: He has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville. The Louisiana native has been back in the studio after releasing his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On. His EP Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy released Oct. 16, 2020 via Verge Records, featuring singles “Better Off,” “Mind On Fishin'’” and “Just The Way We Do It.” A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone”. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross. Adkins has performed for service members across 12 USO Tours. He has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon” (starring Mark Wahlberg), a tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out” (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew), and as MercyMe’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.” His latest role was as a grandiloquent former general in the film “Badland”.
Parmalee: 2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful new acts: The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more. Parmalee – comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long best friend Josh McSwain (guitar) – continue to show loyalty to their home state of North Carolina with the release "Down Town.” The band’s latest release “Just the Way”, is a collaboration with BBR Music Group's Blanco Brown, the mastermind behind the international smash single 'The Git Up'. Knowing how dedicated Blanco is to spreading joy and purpose, Parmalee invited the “TrailerTrap” creator to join them on the song and share in spreading the message of self-love. The new collaboration praises folks for being true to themselves and encourages self-acceptance.
All shows are held in Anderson Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m., with opening acts starting at 7 p.m. and headliners at 8 p.m.
The Big Sky Country Fair says all night shows are $32.50 for general admission and $37.50 for reserved seating. All concert tickets include gate admission and can be purchased online at 406statefair.com.
Big Sky Country State Fair is held Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 25 in Bozeman. The Fair opens to the public Wednesday, July 17.