Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off Wednesday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off Wednesday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
This year the fair has everything from 21 carnival rides, to livestock shows, a hypnotist, extreme dog shows, shopping a more.
For over a century, the Big Sky Country State Fair has been putting smiles on Montanan's faces and the fair is excited to be back and better this year.
Fairground General Manager Dennis Voellner said, "There is just real excitement and it is genuine the fair was really missed you know it's one of those events that the entire region comes together for and it brings people in from all over."
This year, there will be nationally recognized talent performing at the fair such as Nelly, Granger Smith, and Trace Adkins.
Over the past 100 years, the annual Bozeman Roundup Rodeo will be held on Saturday.
For the first time ever, the fair will welcome the American Minor League Ninja course on Sunday.
The fair is expected to bring over 40,000 people into Gallatin County over the weekend.
The fair gates open Wednesday thru Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
