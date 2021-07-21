Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off Wednesday

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RAVALLI COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT... At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Woodside to near Hamilton to 8 miles northeast of Darby. Movement was north at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Hamilton, Woodside, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Charlos Heights, Corvallis and Como. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&