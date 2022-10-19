Big Sky expanding new technology to fight wildfires

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky Fire Department announced an expansion of it's partnership with Pano AI.
Last year they partnered with the disaster preparedness technology provider who uses satellites, ultra HD panoramic cameras and artificial intelligence to help Big Sky detect, assess and contain new wildfires quickly before they grow large enough to endanger lives and property.
The expansion follows the successful deployment during last year’s fire season where Pano AI’s active detection solution helped BSFD quickly spot and respond to the Shedhorn Fire 13 miles from Downtown Big Sky, containing it at 74 acres.
The expansion is being funded by the Resort Tax with contributions from the Yellowstone Club. It will increase the geographic area covered by Pano AI’s active wildfire detection while continuing to provide tactical intelligence and up-to-the minute situational awareness to support BSFD in coordinating an informed, rapid response to new ignitions.
The importance of this cant be overstated after this year, more than 1,700 wildfires have burned almost 118,000 acres across Montana with 42 active fires in September
