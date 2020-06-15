Big Sky Farmers Market returns Wednesday

BOZEMAN- The 12th Annual Big Sky Farmers Market starts up this week and will run every Wednesday from June 17 to August 26, from 5-8 p.m.
The farmers market allows visitors to walk through Fire Pit Park and into the Town Center Plaza.
More than 90 of the region’s vendors will be selling local produce, crafts, and cuisine.
Facebook LIVE performances will also be played over venue sound systems by various artists during the farmers market.
If you are visiting Big Sky this summer the town is in Phase II, but they ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines made by the state.
