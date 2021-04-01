BIG SKY, Mont. - The Big Sky Fire Station donated around $95,000 worth of equipment to local organizations.
Through the CARES Act, Big Sky Fire Department was able to provide new portable radios to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Big Sky Search and Rescue, and Big Sky Ski Patrol.
Big Sky Fire Chief Greg Megard said, "This equipment is their hands to where they happen to come across an incident they have the ability to begin live-saving majors then it enhances our ability to do our job so again it's all about paying it forward to the community members in our community that help protect this area."
Also, the donations will provide new CPR devices and easy low gurneys for ambulances in Big Sky.
