Big Sky firefighters to run 5k fundraiser for cystic fibrosis

BIG SKY- The Big Sky Fire Department will take part in their second annual “Fighting 4 Every Breath” 5K on Oct. 22, 2020, raising money and awareness for cystic fibrosis while wearing their fire gear and breathing off their air tanks.
Like last year, the fire department is trying to raise $3,000 of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to find a cure for the genetic disease that damages your lungs and digestive system.
According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation more than 30,000 people in the country live with the disease and around 1,000 people are diagnosed each year.
The tradition was started 13 years ago by Big Sky Firefighter Shane Farmer who carried on the 5K tradition from his former home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where his close family friends, Chris Denison and Stacy Van Gorp, gave birth to twins, Berne and Maren, born with cystic fibrosis.
“It just shows in the fire service and in small communities like Big Sky, we all come together and help no matter what the cause you know one person comes up with what might be a crazy idea and there’s going to be 10 or 15 people right behind you ready to do it,” Farmer explained about his 5K idea.
Big Sky firefighters will do three one-mile loops around their fire station starting at 2 p.m. and after each mile they will switch out their oxygen tanks after each lap symbolizing living with cystic fibrosis.
“This year especially will be pretty emotional because Chris and Berne are actually going to be here for this year… so Chris is going to give a little inspirational speech before we start so that will mean a lot, it’ll mean a lot for the big sky firefighters to meet the people that kind of started this whole thing off,” Farmer said.
A link to donate to their $3,000 fundraising goal and more information on the “Fighting 4 Every Breath” 5K can be found here.