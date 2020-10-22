Big Sky firefighters to run 5k fundraiser for cystic fibrosis

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 13 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...GALLATIN, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND MADISON. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT EARLY THIS MORNING. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AFTER A PERIOD OF RELATIVELY QUIET CONDITIONS FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, ANOTHER STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE NORTHERN ROCKIES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

