Big Sky hosts community end of the season parade

BIG SKY- This weekend was supposed to be the end of tourism season up at Big Sky.
The Big Sky village it’s quieter than it normally would be for the last weekend of ski season but community organizers hope the area will be full of cars honking loud to put a smile on everyone’s face.
The town of Big Sky is heavily dependent on tourism and tourism dollars.
Even though the season ended in a way that didn’t make people extremely excited the town is hoping that there’s a way for locals to remedy the situation and come together with big smiles.
“We’re encouraging everyone to come in their vehicles decorate vehicles, signs and will slowly do a caravan up to the resort and back down together as a community to celebrate and add some brightness to the day,” Ciara Wolfe the Big Sky Community Organization C.E.O. said.
This will be taking place at the town center at 3 o’clock on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Everyone is welcome to take part but of course, they are respecting social distancing rules and say everyone must stay in their cars.