BIG SKY, Mont. - Big Sky Relief announced they will be offering free COVID-19 community-wide.
Big Sky Relief hired LetsGetChecked to offer free nasal swab kits to those who work and live in Big Sky.
Community members will be able to pick up their free test Monday at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce.
The Big Sky Relief raised $4.5 million to help remedy this issue.
Daniel Bierschwale, Executive Director of the Big Sky Resort Area, said, "going into the winter season we needed to pull every tool in the tool kit that we had to really mitigate to keep the pandemic spread and community spread down as much as possible so our efforts in executing this particular program was really health, safety and keeping our economy open."
The test result will process within 24 hours.