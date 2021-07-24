Big Sky mobile escape room looks to spark interest in electrical trade jobs

BIG SKY, Mont. – The newest trending recruiting tool looking to solve the statewide worker shortage is a mobile escape room being displayed outside of the Big Sky PBR by an electrical contracting company.
Encore Electric, founded in 2003 in Lakewood, Colo. and expanding to the Big Sky Area in 2017, is in the electrical trade and skilled workers industry and right now, the struggle isn’t finding projects in the growing town of Big Sky but trying to find and recruit workers to the expensive area.
Service Account Manager Bill Frye began working with Encore Electric when they started operations in the Big Sky area and said the mobile escape room is a way to recruit and engage with potential employees and spark interest about the electrical trade.
“It is difficult to find workers with the amount of projects we have going and the need for the amount of workers with the amount of construction going on in this area, it’s difficult to keep up,” Frye said.
Encore Electric is helping build up the tourist rich area with the new Swift Current 6 ski lift up at Big Sky Resort and doing a job for the local Lone Peak High School with 80-foot football stadium lights.
“Being an electrician is a great career path in my mind, I’ve earned a great living for myself, but it really is a great alternative to going to a four-year university because that’s just not for everyone and I’m a hands-on guy,” Frye said.
As far as becoming an electrician with Encore Electric, Frye said they run a four-year apprenticeship which trains you on the job and sends you to school one day a week to get a journeyman’s license to be a licensed electrician.
Anyone who is interested can stop by the tent next to the Wilson Hotel across from the Big Sky PBR on July 24 to attempt to solve puzzles and ultimately “escape,” with puzzle stations of outlets, switches, lamps and fans with employees there to help, answer questions and discuss the work that they do.