Big Sky nonprofits launch COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Three Big Sky nonprofits announced a community vaccine incentive program including raffle prizes and a free drink to help protect people in advance of the summer tourist season.

The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Moonlight Community Foundation, and Spanish Peaks Community Foundation have partnered with the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center to support a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for a free beer at Beehive Basin Brewery or a free coffee at ACRE kitchen through July 1 with proof of full COVID-19 immunization.

Additionally, the group is sponsoring a raffle for four prizes for fully vaccinated individuals, which will run through July 31.

No public funding is being used in the incentive program.

The nonprofits joined with the Big Sky Resort Area District last year to create the nonprofit Big Sky Relief to provide assistance to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We began this effort last year at the start of COVID-19 with the understanding and commitment that we would identify community needs and see through this pandemic to the end,” Ciara Wolfe, Vice President of Philanthropy for the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation said via press release. “Our focus has shifted from providing community-wide COVID testing, to financial assistance to individuals and families in need."

“Ensuring easy access to COVID-19 vaccines is important for the health of every individual and for our community as a whole,” Birgen Knoff, System Director, Clinical Practice for Bozeman Health said via press release.

“We are working with many community partners on many ideas to increase vaccine uptake,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Officer said via press release. “Our clearest path to a more normal summer depends on getting the vaccine to as many people as possible."

Big Sky shot for a drink:

People who have been fully immunized against the COVID-19 virus may bring their vaccination card to one of the following locations to receive a single free drink (either coffee or a beer). Only one drink per individual is redeemable. The shot for a drink program will run through July 1, 2021.

Beehive Basin Brewery for a free beer ACRE kitchen for a free coffee

Big Sky shot for a raffle:

People who have been fully vaccinated may also bring their vaccination card to the Big Sky Resort Area Tax District located at 11 Lone Peak Dr. Unit #204 (above Grizzly Outfitters) to enter a raffle for one of the following prizes:

Big Sky Resort 2021 season golf pass with cart Big Sky Resort 2021 Mountain Bike Haul Pass Big Sky Resort 2021-2022 Double Black Diamond Season Ski Pass $50 gift card to one of the following locations: ACRE kitchen, Tips Up, Lotus Pad, Grizzly Outdoors, East Slope Sports, Gallatin Alpine Sports, Caliber Coffee, or the Taco Bus

The raffle will run now until July 31 and raffle items will be drawn weekly through the duration of the program.

Where to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

Vaccines can be received at one of the following locations for ages 12 years and up:

Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center: bozemanhealth.org/vaccine Gallatin City-County Health Department will host a special Big Sky Mobile Clinic at Beehive Basin Brewery on June 3, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Register here: https://www.mtreadyclinic.org//appointment/en/reg/8812604559