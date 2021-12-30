BIG SKY, Mont. – Testing activity in the tourist-heavy winter resort community of Big Sky has rapidly increased during the holiday season forcing community organizations to double their weekly rapid test supply.
Big Sky Resort Area District Executive Director Daniel Bierschwale said holiday gatherings and the news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Gallatin County forced them to make 200 test packs available per day and double the weekly “rapid” test supply from 500 to 1,000.
“We made the decision to use some of our later in the season inventory to push it into now to address the Omnicron variant and its impact that it’s having on us so we essentially doubled our distribution numbers is what we’re doing," Bierschwale said.
Testing programs through Big Sky Medical Center (PCR tests) and Big Sky Relief (rapid tests) have experienced significantly increased demand.
Bierschwale said tests can be picked up at the Big Sky Visitors Center Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future from 9 a.m. until they run out of stock on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The tests are free of charge being funded through the Resort Tax and available to residents and employees of Big Sky not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Area partners have creatively incentivized vaccinations and in mid-October Lone Mountain Land Company helped procure rapid tests and Resort Tax funds were committed towards continuing COVID-19 relief ($150,000/testing and $250,000/Big Sky Medical Center).
You can click this link for more testing program details.