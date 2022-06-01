BIG SKY, Mont. - Big Sky Resort broke ground for their new Lone Peak Tram project Wednesday.
Over the past decade, Big Sky Resort has seen a greater demand of people riding their Lone Peak Tram.
The new tram project is going to replace the current one that was built in 1995.
Thousands of people ride the Lone Peak Tram to see the scenic views at the summit.
At the top of the tram passengers and skiers will experience a 360-degree view of Montana, Wyoming, and part of Idaho as well as Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.
The new tram will be able to transport up to 75 people up the mountain at a time which will offer 4 times more than the existing system.
Right now, the tram can only send 15 people at a time.
Big Sky Resort said the new tram will be the most technologically advanced lift system in North America.
The resort has put a lot of time, energy, and material into the tram design and said they have been working with contractors across Europe to give their guests the best experience year-round.
Big Sky Resort General Manager, Troy Nedved said, "The Lone Peak Tram by design is as much about summer as it is winter. For us combining that with the future gondola and that combination is going to transform the experience to get from base to peak and it is going to be fast and elegant."
The current tram will be closed this summer due to construction although it will reopen this winter.
Once the new tram opens up the old one will be decommissioned.
Big Sky Resorts said the new tram project should be completed by the winter of 2023-2024.
More information about the project can be found here.
