BOZEMAN- Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl are suspending all operations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Both ski areas posted their messages to Facebook Sunday.
Big Sky Resort posted this message to Facebook:
After careful consideration of the quickly changing circumstances around COVID-19, Big Sky Resort will suspend operations after skiing on Sunday, March 15, 2020. As always, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and community, and this is undoubtedly the right decision given the current situation.
In addition to ski operations, all retail and rental shops and Solace Spa will cease operations as well. Food outlets will remain open based on situational needs and a commitment to social distancing. Lodging properties will remain open while guests in house make alternate travel arrangements. All lodging properties will close by Sunday, March 22.
Seasonal team members will be paid through Sunday, March 22.
We sincerely apologize to all guests currently at Big Sky, or planning to come for a ski trip. Given the short notice, we have relaxed our cancellation and refund policy, and guests are encouraged to visit our website for more information. We will automatically process refunds for future arrivals. We expect our teams will be overwhelmed with calls – but rest assured – there is no urgency to call to discuss cancellations. We will continue to honor this relaxed policy throughout the coming months.
We will evaluate reopening at a later date, and look forward to welcoming guests back to Big Sky as soon as conditions permit.
Bridger Bowl posted the following:
Due to COVID-19 rapidly evolving, Bridger Bowl will close for the season beginning today March 15, 2020 at NOON. There is no uphill traffic until sunrise March 16. Thanks for another great season!