BIG SKY, Mont. – Big Sky Resort is preparing for a Christmas Eve torchlight parade and fireworks show while finding ways to get skiers and snowboarders on the mountain faster.
Public Relations Manager Stacie Mesuda said they have seen an interesting trend of last-minute lift ticket grabbers causing longer lines at the basecamp area and making it harder for resort staff to provide the best possible service.
"Surprisingly we’ve seen a lot of people go up to the lift ticket window to buy their lift tickets and one thing I would suggest is purchasing your lift tickets in advance to make for an easy and quick way to get on the ski slopes," Mesuda said.
Big Sky Resort offers buy early and save deals online along with reloadable and reusable radio-frequency identification (RFID) Sky Cards.
If you already have a Sky Card, you can load your lift ticket onto the card at checkout and head straight to the lifts without visiting the ticket window.
If you don't have a Sky Card, you will be able to purchase one during the lift ticket checkout process and pick up your tickets at Sky Card Express Boxes at the resort.
The Sky Card Express machines scan the QR code in your confirmation email and will print out your Sky Card loaded with your lift tickets.
Holiday skiers and snowboards will be able to use the Sky Cards to hit some groomers with Santa on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 as the resort has several Christmas celebrations.
Big Sky Resort opened this season after adding North America's fastest six person chairlift which has helped speed up getting everyone up Lone Mountain as well as space out riders.
“I’ve never rode a chairlift with a bubble on it so it protects you from the wind which is super nice... super-fast runs, not too crowded even though all these people are around, it’s just a big mountain and I'm having a great time,” Gavin Yates said who came from Washington state to ski with his family for the holidays.
Big Sky Resort has now opened up to 2,700 acres of skiable terrain out of there 5,800 total acres.
