Big Sky Resort stresses planning ahead, Bridger Bowl to open with limited capacity

BOZEMAN- Although Southwest Montana has seen a lack of snowfall, Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl ski areas will both be open by the end of this week.
Big Sky Resort said they now have opened up more than 800 acres for skiing and riding since their opening on Nov. 26, 2020, with the extra few inches of snow they got over the weekend.
Bridger Bowl will open at a very limited capacity on Thursday Dec. 17 due to low snowpack.
Opening skiable acreage for Bridger Bowl will be limited to 5% or around 100 acres with all beginner area lifts running including Sunnyside, Virginia City and Bridger to Midway being open.
Food and beverage will be available in the Jim Bridger Lodge and Deer Park Chalet.
Until more snow falls, reservations will be limited to 750 people per day and reservations will be available around 2 p.m. daily, and three days in advance for day ticket reservations.
All uphill travel starting on Wednesday Dec. 16 at 1 a.m. will be off limits for the remainder of the season.
Big Sky Resort said they also have had to rely on snowmaking efforts to keep them open since Nov. 26.
Troy Nedved, the Big Sky Resort general manager said that since opening they have kept open their friends and family lines and are still doing reservations for single day lift tickets.
“We certainly think that it’s the responsible thing to do, to manage our daily visitation but mainly over our peak and busiest times, right now there’s a lot of times in which we have plenty of room for folks to come up and ski but those Christmas and holiday periods are in high demand,” Nedved explained.
Skiers Toby Milow and Chris Bodine were up at Big Sky Resort on Dec. 11 and said that even with social distancing, they are happy to have a sense of normalcy back.
“The snow is falling today, you know it’s a blessing man,” Chris Bodine said. “Big Sky’s doing really nice being able to keep everyone safe and you know we're out here having a good time,” Toby Milow exclaimed.
Nedved said Big Sky is looking to open up more and more as they get more snowfall.
