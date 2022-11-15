BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to an early hefty snowfall and consistently cold temperatures, Big Sky Resort announced they will be opening for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, earlier than usual.
Big Sky Resort said on their website this year has been one of the earliest season snowfalls with record breaking snowmaking efforts.
They will be opening a total of 2,000 acres with four chairlifts: Swift Current 6, Explorer, Challenger and Iron Horse, and all magic carpets. The following day, Thursday, Nov. 24, they will be opening the Ramcharger 8.
The resort will announce the exact trails open to ski/snowboard down on a later date.
In the base area, there will be complimentary hot chocolate and snacks for early-bird skiers and snowboarders, and a live DJ playing music. Later in the day, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy complimentary Swifty Session Pale Ale tastings.
Resort restaurants and equipment rental and repair will also be opening for the season on opening day.
Skiing opens at 9 a.m. with lift ticket offices opening at 8 a.m. for ticket and pass pickup.
