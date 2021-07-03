Big Sky Ski Education Foundation receives donations despite closing fireworks fundraiser stand

BIG SKY, Mont. – The Big Sky Ski Education Foundation decided to not sell fireworks this Fourth of July for their largest fundraiser due to high fire danger but the community has helped out in full support.
The fireworks stand is one of the foundations biggest fundraisers and brought in $45,000 last year so they started an online fundraiser.
So far, the fundraiser has raised $24,000, with a $10,000 contribution from the Lone Mountain Land Company and $5,000 from Big Sky Build.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation announced on June 30 that they would match the next $10,000 raised to help them reach their goal of $45,000.
On June 30, the Gallatin County Commission approved an emergency ordinance banning fireworks in Big Sky and West Yellowstone and the Madison County Commission also approved a firework ban for the entire county.
