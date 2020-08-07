Big Sky, Three Forks, Gallatin Valley Food Bank see volunteer shortages during pandemic

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY COULD CREATE DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&