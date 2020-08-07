Big Sky, Three Forks, Gallatin Valley Food Bank see volunteer shortages during pandemic

BOZEMAN- Summer should be a stress-free time for parents and kids, but volunteer shortages at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and across the region have made it hard from families in need to know where their next meal will come from.
Last year the food bank logged about 30,000 hours of volunteer service but numbers this year are far off pace due to COVID-19.
The food bank in Gallatin Valley, Big Sky, and Three Forks limited the number of volunteers they can have at their sites, and all of their programs went to either a drive through model or a grab-and-go program.
Jill Holder, the food banks food nutrition director, said they have enough volunteers to operate but still could use volunteers so that they don’t have to rely on paid staffing to hand out kid’s summer lunch meals which is easy and safe to do.
“The volunteers come, they pick up the food, they take it to the park or wherever they’re serving, and they hand out a bag of food and they’re gloved and masked up for that,” Holder said. “In August we always see a bit of a shortage, but this year I think it’s going to hurt a little bit more so if anyone’s interested in helping with delivering summer lunches, we could sure use the help.”
The kids summer lunch program supports more than eight different sites around the region. The food bank supports more than 1,200 households a month at all three food banks that equates to more than 3,000 people a month.
The Fork and Spoon Community Cafe has no volunteers with their grab-and-go model as they’ve put out 8,500 meals since March, but every time they do so it costs money because they’re using staffing.
Holder said they anticipate food banks will get busier as time goes on as those that were on unemployment during the pandemic may start coming to the food banks without those monthly unemployment checks.
More information on the kinds summer lunch program can be found here.
A link to donate to the food bank can be found here.