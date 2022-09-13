BOZEMAN, MONT. - The first phase of the new medical campus will begin seeing patients today, marking the beginning of their efforts to meet the growing medical needs of the Gallatin Valley.
With the rapidly growing population of the area doctors offices have become crowded and wait times have risen, creating stress on the whole system. The first phase of new three-story, 142,000-square-foot building will fully open within the coming weeks and host multiple different specialties that will allow patients and doctors to stay in the same building creating a much faster medical system.
"The last two years regular health care has become delayed with a primary care visit or my regular check-ups. So, being able to have additional access for the community where patients can start and restart the preventative health care is really important," said Hannah Shirkey, VP of Regional Operations.
It will employ an additional 200 clinical and support staff and Hannah Shirkey for Billings Clinic says it was easy to recruit and hire medical professionals. She stated that people want to live in Bozeman and getting to work at this facility is a big reason as well.
The building also offers a feeling of comfort. With wall-to-wall windows letting in natural light, it has views of the entire valley. When they asked the community for input on the building many people said the love the feel of the Bozeman Library, so they incorporated many elements from the design of that building. The clinic will also have a Maven's Market to offer a flavor of Bozeman.
This first phase of the medical clinic is at 19th Street and Wellness Way along I-90.
Construction on the urgent care and surgery center is expected to to be completed by mid-October and they will have a grand opening celebration of October 15.
Appointments for new and existing patients can be made by calling 406-898-1200. For more information visit their website here.
Some of the specialties include:
- Psychiatry
- Cardiology
- Occupational Medicine
- Family Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- Hematology and Oncology
- Dermatology
- Gastroenterology
- Internal Medicine
- OB/GYN
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
- Urology
- Pediatrics
- General Surgery
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Podiatry
- Radiology
- Radiology Breast Imaging
- Pediatric Cardiology
- Otolaryngology
